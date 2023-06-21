Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo feels that the Whites need to appoint a manager with a strong character who will be able to meet the demands of managing the Yorkshire outfit.

The Whites are currently managerless and Nick Hammond, along with Angus Kinnear, is actively in search of Sam Allardyce’s permanent replacement.

Leeds have been linked with several candidates for the job, but the Yorkshire outfit are determined to make their new managerial appointment right by not rushing into a decision.

Dorigo admits that it is necessary that the new manager understands the history of the club, but he also believes that it is important that the new boss possesses the gravitas to pull the club together.

The former Leeds star stressed that the new manager will have to learn from his predecessors at Elland Road and believes that he needs to have a strong character to complete the tough job at hand.

“What it takes to manage Leeds United is a manager who understands the club, the fans, the history and what it’s all about”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“That is important.

“But then he’s got to have the gravitas to really pull the different pieces together.

“We’ve seen various managers come to Leeds United and really struggle with that.

“Some absolutely embrace the club and plough forward.

“So it’s looking at those previous managers and taking stock and then really putting his own imprint on it, being the main man and stating his ambition so he can take the players with him.”

Leeds have been linked with a host of candidates and recently former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was added to the list of managers the Whites are looking into.