Barcelona are unsure whether Tottenham Hotspur will accept Clement Lenglet as a bargaining chip in a deal to take Giovani Lo Celso to the Camp Nou as the negotiations have faded.

Tottenham made Lo Celso’s loan deal from Real Betis permanent in the summer of 2020, but he could depart the club this summer.

Failing to impress in Spurs colours, the Argentine midfielder spent the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal back in La Liga.

Lo Celso has managed to attract interest from Spanish giants Barcelona this summer, with the Catalans claimed to feel he is a good fit.

And the Blaugrana outfit have been thinking of using Lenglet in a part exchange deal for Lo Celso.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham’s interest in Lenglet has not progressed and it is far from clear whether Barcelona’s idea will work.

Tottenham are now looking at other centre-back options and might not come back in for Lenglet.

Lenglet spent last season on loan with Spurs and managed 26 Premier League appearances for the London outfit.

Tottenham have recently appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and it is still unclear whether Lo Celso will be in his plans for next season.

Lo Celso has three years left on his contract with Tottenham and last season he made a total of 29 appearances for Villarreal.