Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Empoli for the signature of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs are looking to bring in a goalkeeper this summer as they look to replace Hugo Lloris in goal next season.

The Frenchman is expected to move on from Tottenham despite having a year left on his contract with the club.

A move for David Raya has stalled due to Brentford’s asking price and the club are also considering making an offer for Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

But according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Spurs are in negotiations to sign a goalkeeper from Italy.

It has been claimed that Tottenham are directly in talks with Empoli for the signature of their 26-year-old goalkeeper Vicario.

He made 31 appearances in Serie A and have caught the fancy of Spurs scouts with his performances.

Tottenham are pushing to secure a deal to take him to north London from Empoli this summer.

The figures of the potential deal are unknown but Empoli are set to secure a bigger fee from Tottenham than any of the goalkeeper’s Italian suitors.

Inter have Vicario on their radar if they sell Andre Onana but Tottenham have stolen a march on them by engaging in negotiations with Empoli.