Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont this summer in their search for a new shot-stopper this summer, it has been claimed in France.

The north London club are in the market for a goalkeeper as they are seeking a replacement for club captain Hugo Lloris.

Lloris has met new manager Ange Postecoglou but is likely to move on from Tottenham this summer.

David Raya has been a big target for Tottenham but they have failed to convince Brentford to lower their £40m asking price thus far.

Spurs are now studying other options in the market and Lafont has emerged as a target, according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi.

A talented young goalkeeper, he has been part of the France senior set-up but is yet to make his international debut.

Lafont has a year left on his contract with Nantes and is open to moving to a big club this summer.

Tottenham are holding discussions and are assessing the possibility of taking the Frenchman to north London this summer.

It is suggested Lafont is one of five names under consideration at Tottenham.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford has also been looked at but he is also likely to be on the expensive side despite the Toffees’ need to raise funds by selling players.