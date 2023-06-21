Sweden star Dejan Kulusevski has backed under-pressure manager Janne Andersson following the country’s 2-0 loss to Austria, insisting that the players will stand by him as long as he is in charge.

Sweden’s road to Euro 2024 got tougher following their second defeat in three matches in the qualifiers.

They currently find themselves third in Group F, four points behind Belgium and seven points behind leaders Austria.

Following the result, manager Andersson was subjected to criticism, though his players are not willing to put the blame on their boss. Tottenham star Kulusevski insisted that they will stand behind him as long as he is in charge.

“We players stand behind him“, Kulusevski was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Expressen.

“I think he is a good coach and a good person.

“As long as he is in charge, we will follow his plan and every word he says.”

On the plans for the Austria match, the 23-year-old revealed that they all agreed to it and acted accordingly and therefore, it would be wrong to put the blame on a single person.

“The match plan was what we all agreed to do, we all did it on the pitch.

“Nothing can be said against it.

“All of us, players and coaches, agreed to do it and we did it.”

Sweden’s next match will be against Estonia on 9th September followed by yet another match against Austria on 12th, with the pressure on to record back to back wins.