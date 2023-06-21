Joao Palhinha’s representatives are in London this week to hold talks with West Ham United over a move for the Fulham midfielder, according to the Sun.

David Moyes’ side are keen on realigning their midfield options this summer amid their hopes of improving upon last term’s displays.

West Ham captain Declan Rice is set to leave the London Stadium and Moyes wants to bring in midfielders to replace the England star.

The Hammers have backed out of a race to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez but have a serious interest in Fulham’s Palhinha.

Palhinha’s agents are in London this week to schedule further talks with Moyes’ side over a move for the Portugal international, who played a crucial part for the Cottagers last term.

With Palhinha still having four years left on his contract with Fulham, Marco Silva’s side are reluctant to let the 27-year-old Portuguese go this summer.

And there are claims that Fulham could ask for as much as £90m for Palhinha in the ongoing transfer window.

However, it has been suggested that the Hammers have received encouragement about landing Palhinha for a fee somewhere around £50m.

West Ham are likely to push for a deal to sign the Fulham star once Rice’s future gets sorted out this summer.