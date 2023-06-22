Liverpool and Newcastle United target Perr Schuurs is on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan and they are considering tabling an offer for him.

The 23-year-old defender moved to Torino last summer from Ajax and was a standout performer in his first season with the Turin outfit.

Schuurs has attracted interest from several clubs and Premier League giants Liverpool and Newcastle are firm admirers of his talents.

Newcastle, who are in the Champions League this season, are determined to build a strong squad and Eddie Howe may feel the Dutch defender could be a good fit for his squad.

Liverpool have been following Schuurs since his time in the Netherlands and are widely tipped to add another centre-back to their squad this summer.

Now Italian giants AC Milan have joined the race for the player according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The Rossoneri are particularly keen on Schuurs and they are considering tabling an offer to try and sign the Torino centre-back.

Both Newcastle and Liverpool have yet to submit an official bid for Schuurs and all eyes will be on the defender to see where his future lies.

Serie A giants Napoli have also been credited with an interest in getting their hands on the Dutch defender.