Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis is pushing to leave the Midlands club in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Davis has been sent out on loan stints to the Championship since the 2021/22 season.

He spent the recently-concluded season with Watford where he made 34 appearances for them, scoring seven goals and creating further two for his team-mates.

Davis has entered the final year of his contract and it has been claimed that three Premier League clubs and a few other Championship sides are interested in the out-of-favour Villa forward.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the 25-year-old forward is keen to leave Aston Villa permanently.

He has been on the books of the Villans since 2017 and has played 86 times for them to date.

Aston Villa are claimed to be willing to accept a bid of around €5m to €7.5m to let the striker go.

It remains to be where Davis will end up going by the start of the upcoming season, but the striker is keen for the next chapter in his career.