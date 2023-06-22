Brentford are expected to eventually match the valuation Wolverhampton Wanderers have set for Nathan Collins in the ongoing transfer window, according to Express & Star.

Collins joined Wolves from Burnley last year and played an important part in his side’s retention of their Premier League status last season.

His commanding presence in the backline has intrigued several outfits and the Bees are now keen on bringing the Irish centre-back to the Gtech Community Stadium this summer.

But Wolves want to keep hold of the highly-rated defender and it is suggested that they have already snubbed two offers from Brentford for the 22-year-old centre-back.

However, it is said that the Molineux outfit could reluctantly let Collins go this summer due to the stringent FFP regulations in a bid to ease the pressure on them due to the financial situation.

It is claimed further that Julen Lopetegui’s side could accept a fee worth £25m for the Irishman.

And now it is suggested that the Bees are expected to eventually match the valuation set for the defender they have zeroed in on.

With four years left on his contract with Wolves, the defender is likely to leave Molineux in the ongoing transfer window.

Now it remains to be seen whether Wolves and Brentford will sort out the defender’s future in the coming days.