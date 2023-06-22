Celtic are set to receive further cash windfall in the form of add-ons negotiated with Brighton for youngster Ronan Ferns as part of the deal, according to the Daily Record.

Ferns is a product of the Celtic academy set-up and his performances for the Hoops development side attracted attention from Premier League club Brighton

The 16-year-old defensive midfielder is considered highly within the Celtic academy and he has yet to sign a professional contract with the Glasgow outfit.

Brighton are keen on him and finally decided to make a move for Ferns in the ongoing transfer window.

Celtic were reluctant to let Ferns leave Parkhead as they considered the player to be one for the future.

But the Bhoys have agreed a £250,000 deal for the 16-year-old defensive midfielder with the Premier League outfit.

And it has been claimed that Celtic have also managed to negotiate further add-ons as a part of the Ferns deal

That means that Celtic could bank further payments for Ferns in the coming years, a welcome boost to offset the disappointment of losing him.

It has been suggested that several Premier League clubs were monitoring the youngster but Brighton managed to quickly seal the deal with Celtic for Ferns’ signature.