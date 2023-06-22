Marseille and Matteo Guendouzi’s camp are hoping to see a good offer from West Ham United once they sell Declan Rice this summer.

Rice is expected to leave the London Stadium, but Arsenal have already failed with two bids and Manchester United are now exploring offering players to West Ham as part of a deal to sign the midfielder.

West Ham are hoping to finalise the club captain’s departure soon as they look to bring in replacements for him this summer.

David Moyes wants two midfielders to replace Rice and Guendouzi is one of the players who have been linked with a move to the London Stadium.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe [print edition], Marseille and his camp are hoping that West Ham will make an offer after Rice is sold.

The Frenchman has been leaning towards staying at Marseille but he is one of the players the club can get good money for this summer.

The French giants have not ruled out letting him go and West Ham are likely to be one of his suitors.

Aston Villa have also been linked with an interest in the former Arsenal star since January but they are yet to make a concrete offer for him.

West Ham are already in talks to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham and Marseille will hope that the second midfielder that Moyes wants is Guendouzi.