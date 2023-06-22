Sunderland have had discussions with Everton over re-signing Ellis Simms but the Toffees are yet to take a final decision on the striker’s future, according to The Northern Echo.

Simms spent the first half of last season on loan at Sunderland and scored seven times in 17 appearances for the club.

He returned to Everton in January and played a minor part in keeping the club in the Premier League towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Simms has a year left on his contract and has been widely expected to leave Everton this summer with Sunderland interested in taking him back to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have even held talks with Everton over working out a deal to sign the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

But Everton are still in two minds about whether to sell the forward this summer amidst their financial problems.

The Toffees do not have enough depth in their attacking department and Sean Dyche’s transfer budget is limited.

His contract situation means Everton are likely to move on Simms but a deal is dependent on the club signing attackers.

Ipswich Town are also interested in signing him but Sunderland are hopeful that his successful loan spell on Wearside would convince him to return if Everton decide to sell.