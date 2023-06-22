Hearts could enter the transfer market looking for a pacey forward amidst uncertainty regarding the future of Josh Ginnelly, according to the Edinburgh News.

Frankie McAvoy’s side, who are preparing for the Europa Conference League next season, are planning to speed up their recruitment process in the coming days.

They lack depth in certain areas of the pitch and have shortlisted positions they want to strengthen for next season.

The forward position is one of those needing careful attention and it is claimed they could dip into the market for a speedy attacker.

Ginnelly, who was used by Hearts as a lone striker last season, has allowed his contract to expire, forcing Hearts to look for options in the market.

He already has a new contract with Hearts in place but is pondering his option before choosing what to do.

He has interest from down south with as many as three Championship clubs considering the option of signing him.

Hearts though are preparing for life without Ginnelly and have therefore started looking for options in the transfer market.