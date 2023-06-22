Liverpool are yet to make an official move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa but could do so soon as they step up their interest in the Italy international.

Chiesa’s future at Juventus has come under the scanner this summer due to disagreements over the figures of a potential new contract.

The winger’s representatives have requested Juventus offer him a new deal worth €8m but the Bianconeri do not want to pay such figures.

Juventus do not believe Chiesa warrants a €3m hike in wages from his current €5m per year deal and it has led to speculation over his future.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Klopp is a huge fan of Chiesa and, while there has not yet been an official bid, Liverpool are laying the ground to make one.

The Merseyside giants have been following the situation at Juventus and keeping themselves informed about the winger.

However, there is a real chance that they could soon make their move to try and sign Chiesa given the differences between the player’s camp and Juventus.

They could table an opening offer of €40m but that would be well short of Juventus’ €60m asking price.

It would though kick off official negotiations amid Chiesa’s latest proposal to Juventus being a salary of €7m plus €1m in bonuses.