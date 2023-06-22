Juventus are considering making a move for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Partey made 33 appearances in the Premier League last season and played a pivotal part in Arsenal finishing second in the standings.

However, his future at Arsenal is under the scanner as Mikel Arteta is looking to overhaul his midfield this summer.

Arsenal are aggressively pursuing Declan Rice and have an interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

The Gunners are open to offers for Partey and according to Sky Italia, Juventus are in the mix for him.

Juventus are also looking to bring in fresh faces for their midfielder after a season where they only qualified for the Europa Conference League.

With Partey’s future at Arsenal uncertain, Juventus are considering whether to try and sign him this summer.

The midfielder has already given his approval to a move to Juventus and a deal could get agreed for somewhere around €18m to €20m.

Saudi Arabian clubs, backed by the country’s sovereign wealth funds, are also interested in Partey but the player is likely to prefer a move to Juventus.