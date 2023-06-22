Newcastle United will continue talks over the structure of a deal with AC Milan on Thursday for the signature of Sandro Tonali, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

An agreement in principle is in place between AC Milan and Newcastle for Tonali to move to England in the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle have agreed to pay a fee of €70m and another €5m in add-ons as part of the deal.

A final agreement is still not in place but personal terms are not a problem as Newcastle are set to more than treble Tonali’s current wages.

It has been claimed that more talks are scheduled to take place between Newcastle and AC Milan as they aim to finalise the agreement.

The negotiations on Thursday are expected to be focused on working out the structure of the deal and the related add-ons.

Once a deal is finalised, Tonali will be travelling to England to undergo a medical and sign a contract with Newcastle.

He is currently on a contract worth €2.5m per year at AC Milan but is expected to earn €8m if and when he completes a move to Newcastle.

The Italy international has been Eddie Howe’s top target and the club are closing in on landing the midfielder.