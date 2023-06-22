Roma are not currently showing any interest in signing Donny van de Beek from Manchester United this summer.

The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder joined the Red Devils on a big money move from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

But since joining, Van de Beek has failed to live up to expectations and has made only 34 league appearances for Manchester United.

Last season, Van de Beek suffered a knee injury which cut short his campaign, limiting him to only ten outings.

The midfielder has two more years left on his contract and it is unclear how much football he might expect to play if he stays at Manchester United.

It has been suggested that multiple clubs are monitoring Van de Beek’s situation, including Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Roma are not considering Van de Beek as a summer transfer option at present.

However if they change their mind they would be only interested in taking the Manchester United star on loan.

Now it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will receive any offers for Van de Beek in the ongoing transfer window.