Sandro Tonali has not pushed back on the prospect of joining Newcastle United and is happy to make the move to St James’ Park.

The Magpies have an agreement in place to sign Tonali from AC Milan, but eyebrows have been raised in some quarters about the boyhood Rossoneri fan swapping Milan for Newcastle.

Newcastle did have an interest in signing Nicolo Barella from Inter, but he informed the Nerazzurri he had no intention of making the move.

The situation is different with Tonali and he has offered no resistance to the idea of signing for Newcastle, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Tonali is happy to make the move to join Eddie Howe’s project at St James’ Park.

The midfielder will see a substantial rise to his wages as a result of signing for Newcastle.

AC Milan will also bank a big fee, which has been tipped to go as high as €80m.

Howe has been keen to land an elite midfielder this summer, with Tonali fitting the bill, but Newcastle are not expected to stop at the capture of the Italian, with more to come.