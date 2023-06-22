Millwall manager Gary Rowett believes that taking into consideration the stature of the teams competing in the Championship next season there will be no game that they can see as easier than the rest.

The second tier of English football will have three new teams from League One in the form of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle and three more teams, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton, from the Premier League playing this season.

Along with that, there will also be sides such as Stoke City, Swansea City and Sunderland plying their trade, trying to secure a top-six finish at the end of the season.

Weighing the prospect of facing those outfits, the Millwall boss insisted there will not be a single game that they could look at favourably.

“Ipswich, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday have come up, so you’re not looking at any of those and thinking ‘oh, that’s an easy winnable game’”, Rowett said to the South London Press.

“And then the three Premier League teams come down.

“The rest of the teams – your Stokes, your West Broms and your Middlesbroughs – the reality is there is none that you look at favourably.

“You look at the whole and think it is about us. It’s about us getting some form and getting some consistency.

“The only thing that matters is periods like we had last year – where we played Swansea on a Tuesday night and then were at Norwich on a Friday night.

“They are the periods you look for, within the fixtures, more from a logistical point of view than ‘oh that’s a good period – we should get points’.”

After falling just short last season, finishing as the eighth team, Millwall will hope to do better this time around.

Their first game of the season will be against Middlesbrough on 5th August.