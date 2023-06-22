Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has confirmed that the Addicks have already submitted bids to clubs for their targets and revealed that he is personally meeting players.

The Addicks are determined to strengthen their squad for next season so that they can push for promotion back to the Championship.

A host of players have left the club and despite being linked with several targets, Charlton have yet to sign anyone in the ongoing window.

However, Charlton boss Holden revealed that the club have already submitted bids for their desired targets in the transfer window.

And the Addicks boss insists that he is meeting the players to understand their ambitions before taking the final decision on them.

“There are bids in for players at the moment”, Holden told the South London Press.

“I’m personally going out and speaking to them face to face.

“It’s really important to get a connection, to see what their ambitions are.”

Charlton will begin their pre-season training on Monday and Holden will be hoping to sign some players before the end of this week as he bids to begin strengthening his group.