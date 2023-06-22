Tottenham Hotspur have scheduled Guglielmo Vicario’s medicial in the coming days after agreeing a €20m move with Empoli for the goalkeeper, it has been claimed in Italy.

Tottenham are in the market looking for a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris, who is widely tipped to end his association with the club.

They have tracked a number of targets, including Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and Nantes custodian Alban Lafont.

However, it is Empoli with whom they have been able to reach an agreement with a €20m deal, plus add-ons, being agreed.

The London-based club are now making preparations for the 26-year-old’s medical which, according to Sky Italia, has been scheduled for the coming days.

Vicario, who joined Empoli initially on loan and then on a permanent basis last year, finished the season with 31 Serie A appearances, managing seven clean sheets.

Once the Tottenham deal is finalised Vicario would move out of his country Italy for the first time.

The goalkeeper is expected to sign a five-year contract with the London-based club and it remains to be seen how he adapts to the Premier League.