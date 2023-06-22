West Bromwich Albion have accepted a transfer fee from Burnley for their centre-back Dara O’Shea which is lower than the release clause, according to CBS Sports.

Premier League new boys Burnley are looking to bolster their defensive ranks this summer in a bid to retain their top-flight status next season.

And they have zeroed in on O’Shea, who was indispensable for the Baggies’ campaign last season, as someone to boost their backline.

The Irish defender penned a new deal with West Brom in 2022, which saw him tied down at the Hawthorns until 2025.

He has an £8m release clause in his new deal but it is now claimed that West Brom have accepted a fee from the Clarets under the release clause for O’Shea and the fee is said to be worth £7m.

It is suggested further that the Baggies have accepted a fee under the release clause they set in a bid to ease the financial constraints they are going through.

Vincent Kompany’s side have already dived into the transfer market and have concluded deals for Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi.

Now it remains to be seen how well the 24-year-old defender will fare in the Premier League campaign with Burnley next season.