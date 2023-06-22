Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been trying to court Nicolo Barella, but the midfielder is yet to show any signs that he wants to leave Inter this summer.

Barella’s future at Inter has come under the scanner due to serious interest in him from the Premier League.

Newcastle United identified him as one of their top midfield targets, but switched their attention to Sandro Tonali when he refused to consider a move.

Chelsea have also discussed the possibility of getting him from the Nerazzurri and it has been claimed that even Liverpool are interested.

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcInternews), the fact that Klopp wants him has reached Barella’s ears.

The Liverpool boss has already signed Alexis Mac Allister and now has his eyes on the Italy midfielder.

However, Barella is yet to show any sign that he wants to move on from Inter in the ongoing transfer window.

He is happy at the San Siro and is one of the leaders inside the Inter dressing room at the moment.

Inter have also made it clear that the player is unsaleable this summer and are not prepared to entertain any offers.