Barnsley are seriously mulling over promoting first-team coach Martin Devaney to become their manager following Michael Duff’s move to Swansea City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Duff left Barnsley following leading them to the League One playoff final, which they lost to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

Swansea have appointed him as their new manager after Russell Martin left them to join Southampton this summer.

Barnsley are now looking for a new manager who could build on Duff’s work and make them promotion contenders again next season.

And there is serious consideration within Oakwell to promote from within and appoint Devaney as their new manager.

He has been a loyal backroom staff member at Barnsley for a while and has previously been overlooked for the role.

Devaney is an experienced coach and knows the club inside out, which would mean he could start work right away.

The club have been forced into a rethink after watching Duff leave the good work he did at Oakwell after just a year for a job in the Championship.