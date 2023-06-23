Burnley are showing concrete interest in French Under-21 international Han-Noah Massengo but they are yet to submit an offer for the player, it has been claimed in France.

Vincent Kompany guided Burnley to finish at the top of the Championship in the recently-concluded season where they accumulated 101 points.

The Clarets are looking to strengthen their squad in order to survive in the Premier League and they have identified the Bristol City midfielder as a top target.

Massengo spent the last half of last season at Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

According to GOAL France, Burnley are strongly interested in signing the Frenchman, however, they have not made any bid for the player.

It has also been claimed that multiple Bundesliga clubs are also keeping a keen eye on Massengo.

The 21-year-old midfielder played 27 matches in total for Bristol City and Auxerre in the latest term as he registered two assists during the process.

Massengo has entered the final year of his contract with the Championship outfit and the club could be keen to cash in on him this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Clarets will put in a meaningful bid for their midfield target in the ongoing transfer window.