Charlton Athletic are set to sign Luton Town’s outgoing star Harry Isted on a free transfer in the ongoing transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper spent the second half of the season on loan at Barnsley and helped them reach the League One playoff final.

Isted is well down the pecking order in the Luton Town goalkeeping department and his contract is set to run out at the end of June.

After his performances with Barnsley, Isted piqued interest from several clubs and he will part ways with Luton Town upon the expiration of his deal.

Charlton boss Dean Holden, who wants to rejig his squad in the summer, is interested in Isted.

And it has been claimed that Charlton are set to sign free agent Isted after the expiry of his deal.

The Addicks second choice goalkeeper, Joe Wollacott, has moved to Hibernian to link up with Lee Johnson.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for the Addicks and it remains to be seen whether Isted will be able to snatch the number one spot from him.