Premier League side Fulham are prepared to sell Newcastle United target Antonee Robinson but have put a £35m price tag on the player, according to the Evening Standard.

The Magpies are yet to kick start their transfer activity this summer but are close to doing so after agreeing a deal with AC Milan for Sandro Tonali.

Though midfield is one of their priority target areas they are also on the lookout to add more depth to their defence.

Fulham defender Robinson has emerged as a target for Newcastle, but it has been unclear how much the Magpies would need to pay to land him.

However, it has been claimed that Fulham are now prepared to sell Robinson and want £35m.

It now remains to be seen whether Newcastle will now make an offer for the defender.

The 25-year-old has refused the offer of signing a contract extension and with just a year left on his current contract, is expected to be sold this summer.

He joined Fulham in 2020 and has so far featured in a total of 107 matches for the Cottagers.

Robinson has also managed 36 appearances the United States since making his debut for them in 2018.