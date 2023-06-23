Rangers full-back Ridvan Ylmaz believes that football in Scotland is more competitive than in Turkey and has ruled out a move back to his homeland for now.

The 22-year-old, who moved to the Ibrox-based club from Besiktas last summer, has found his chances limited in Glasgow.

He finished his first season in Scotland with just 15 appearances and has been linked with a move away from the club.

He has suitors in his own country, Turkey, with his former club Besiktas showing keen interest in signing him.

However, the left-back has no desire to return to his country and is enjoying football in Scotland, which he feels is more competitive than it is in his homeland.

“The Scottish league is physically better than the [Turkish] Super Lig”, Yilmaz said in an interview with TRT Spor.

On the prospect of heading back to his homeland, Yilmaz added: “I don’t think of returning to Turkey.”

Yilmaz, who has represented Turkey in six matches, has a long-term contract with Rangers running until the summer of 2027.

The Gers paid a transfer fee in the region of €4m to sign him last summer and it remains to be seen how he fits into Michael Beale’s plans for next term.