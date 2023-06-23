Lazio have approached Wilfried Zaha to sign him on a free transfer but any deal is likely to be complicated as the winger has several other options on his table, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Zaha is unlikely to sign a new contract with Crystal Palace and is set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

The Ivory Coast winger is one of several high-profile players targeted by Saudi Arabia this summer but his preference is to stay in Europe.

French giants Lyon are interested in signing and he has also been touted around to top clubs across Italy as well.

And Serie A giants Lazio have been in touch with his representatives over taking him to the Stadio Olimpico.

The Roman club are interested in him and are keen to get their hands on the winger on a free transfer.

However, the talks are still at an early stage and any deal is likely to be complicated as Zaha has other options on his table.

But Lazio are hoping that the pull of playing in the Champions League could help them land the winger.

Zaha has been keen to test himself in Europe’s premier competition and Lazio have qualified for the tournament next season.