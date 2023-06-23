Leeds United are planning discussions with Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Tyler Adams with a view to trying to convince him to stay at Elland Road next season, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are staring at a major squad overhaul over the summer as several players are expected to leave following their relegation from the Premier League.

Adams is seen as someone who is too good to play in the Championship and has a few suitors in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are seriously interested in taking him to the Midlands and even Newcastle United have kept him on their shortlist of midfield option.

However, the US international is one player Leeds would like to hold on to and it has been claimed they are planning to hold talks with the midfielder.

The Leeds hierarchy are keen to convince the player to stick around next season and lead their charge for promotion back to the Premier League.

However, the Whites are acutely aware that they are facing a tall order in trying to convince him to stay.

With clubs in the Premier League interested in him, Adams is likely to be part of the exodus of players from Elland Road this summer.