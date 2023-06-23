Manchester United’s interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has diminished as the Italian club have quoted the Red Devils a staggering £85m asking price, according to Optus Sports.

Hojlund, who joined Atalanta from Austrian club Sturm Graz in August 2022, registered 32 appearances, nine goals and four assists last season in Serie A.

The young Danish striker has captured the attention of English giants Manchester United, who have seen tremendous potential in his abilities.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has encountered staunch resistance from the club’s chairman, Daniel Levy.

Levy’s strong stance against selling to a Premier League rival has led to a stalemate, with the Red Devils reluctant to meet the steep asking price of over £100m for the English striker.

In their search for alternatives, Manchester United have held informal talks for Atalanta’s promising 20-year-old striker and were willing to offer around £40m for the player.

However, Atalanta’s valuation of £85m for Hojlund has dampened the Erik ten Hag led side’s enthusiasm, causing the club to hesitate due to the high price tag for a player who scored only nine goals in Serie A last season.

In their pursuit of Hojlund, who is currently under contract with Atalanta until June 2027, Manchester United have chosen to adopt a patient approach, maintaining hope that the Italian club will reconsider their inflated asking price.