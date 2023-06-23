Championship side Millwall are bracing for further interest for their Zian Flemming after rejecting a bid from Burnley, according to The Athletic.

Vincent Kompany is looking to add quality to his squad in order to be well-equipped to take up the challenge of the Premier League.

Burnley have already completed the signings of Dara O’Shea from West Brom with a permanent deal for Jordan Beyer also being concluded. Swansea loanee Michael Obafemi’s loan move is also set to be completed soon.

Now the Clarets have turned their attention towards the Millwall attacking midfielder Flemming, who is known to have ambitions to play in the top flight.

Burnley have now gone in with a bid for Flemming, which Millwall have rejected.

Despite knocking back the offer for Flemming, Millwall are braced for further interest in him this summer.

The 24-year-old played a crucial role in Millwall’s promotion push last season, finishing the season with 18 goal contributions in 43 Championship appearances.

Burnley will be back in the Premier League after just one season following their relegation and will meet champions Manchester City in their first match on 11th August.