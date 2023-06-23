James Maddison’s financial demands have emerged as a problem for Newcastle United in their pursuit of the Leicester City midfielder, according to the NewcastleWorld.

Maddison has been a target for Newcastle for over a year and Eddie Howe is keen to add his creative abilities to his squad this summer.

There were hopes that Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League would make a deal more attainable for Newcastle but their plans have gone awry.

While they are closing in on signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a deal worth more than £68m, negotiations for Maddison have not gone according to plan.

There have been talks with Leicester in recent weeks but Newcastle have not made any progress towards getting a deal done for the England star.

The Magpies remain unwilling to match Leicester’s £60m asking price but they are not getting any joy from Maddison as well.

It has been claimed that the player’s contractual demands would exceed Newcastle’s current highest earner.

Newcastle are aware that their wage structure has to change this summer but they are not prepared to completely smash it for Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the player with Ange Postecoglou keen to take him to north London.

But with Leicester not agreeing to drop their asking price there is a chance Maddison could still be at the King Power Stadium when the Championship season kicks off on the first weekend of August.