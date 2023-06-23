Newcastle United officials have checked into the Italy team hotel in Cluj with a view to putting Sandro Tonali through a medical ahead of his big-money move to England.

Tonali has been with the Italy Under-21 squad in Romania as Newcastle push towards finalising an agreement with AC Milan for his transfer.

An agreement in principle is in place for a deal that could go up to €80m but the two clubs are still fine-tuning the details of the agreement.

However, Newcastle have the green light to get a medical done and a team from the club have flown to Romania for that purpose.

According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the officials from Newcastle have already arrived at Italy’s team hotel in Cluj.

Tonali is expected to be put through his pace for a medical later today as Newcastle race towards closing the transfer.

Personal terms are already in place and the midfielder will agree on a contract worth €8m with Newcastle once the deal goes through.

He would become the most expensive sale in AC Milan’s history and a club-record signing for Newcastle as well.