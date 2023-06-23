Aston Villa’s newly appointed president of football operations, Monchi, has insisted that he is not leaving for the Premier League side because of money.

Monchi left the director of football role at Sevilla earlier this month after the Villans concluded a deal with the La Liga outfit for the Spaniard.

The 54-year-old tactician was also keen to make a move to Aston Villa amid claims that economic reasons spurred his switch to Villa Park.

Now Monchi has asserted that he did not leave Sevilla because of money and a personal issue played a part in his move to Aston Villa.

Contrary to other suggestions from some quarters, he also claimed that he did not pay any clause mentioned in his deal with Sevilla to facilitate his move to the Premier League.

“I have not paid any clause”, Monchi was quoted as saying by the Spanish daily Marca.

“Sevilla have come to an agreement with Aston Villa and I have terminated my contract by mutual agreement with Sevilla.

“Aston Villa have paid more than the clause.

“My pocket thinks otherwise.

“Everything that Aston Villa have paid, I am no longer earning.

“I’m leaving because of a personal issue rather than an economic one.”

Aston Villa zeroed in on Monchi after missing out on striking a deal for Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany.

They were keen to reunite Unai Emery with Monchi and now that their efforts have fructified, it remains to be seen how the 54-year-old will operate in recruitment at Villa Park.