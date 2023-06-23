Al Nassr are eager to submit a significant bid for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who is also drawing interest from Juventus, according to CBS Sports.

Partey had a notable contribution to the Gunners’ Premier League campaign last season and made 33 appearances for the north London outfit.

However, his future in Mikel Arteta’s side beyond the summer is still unclear and several outfits have been credited with an interest in him.

It has been suggested that the Ghana international is likely to make a move to Juventus, despite being linked with some Saudi Arabian sides in the shape of Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Khaleej.

Now it is claimed that Al Nassr are willing to table a €30m bid for the 30-year-old midfielder, who still has two years left on his contract with the Gunners, and will offer him €10m a year.

Saudi outfits are relentless in their pursuit of star players amid the Gulf country’s efforts to be on an equal footing with European leagues.

Arteta’s side eye reorganising their ranks this summer, and they are now pressing to strike deals for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, besides being interested in Romeo Lavia.

Now it remains to be seen whether Al Nassr will formally approach Arsenal for Partey’s signature or whether Juventus will be able to capitalise on the midfielder’s preference to go to Italy.