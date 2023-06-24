West Ham United target Geoffrey Kondogbia, who is set to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer, only wants to join Marseille in the ongoing window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kondogbia, who joined Atletico Madrid in the 2020/21 season, has fallen down the pecking order in Diego Simeone’s side.

The 30-year-old has one more year left in his contract with the Spanish outfit and he wants to leave the club this summer.

West Ham United have been credited with an interest in the defensive midfielder, with Lyon and Marseille keen on him.

Declan Rice is expected to leave the club and David Moyes wants to bring in a new defensive midfielder.

However, it has been claimed that Kondogbia only wants to join French outfit Marseille in the summer.

And the Ligue 1 club have already agreed personal terms with the French international.

Marseille have yet to come to an agreement with Atletico regarding a transfer fee.

And it remains to be seen whether West Ham will try to convince Kondogbia to move to the London Stadium this summer.