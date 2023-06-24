Former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes the Bhoys players will be excited to play under Brendan Rodgers because the Northern Irishman is more flexible with his style than former boss Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou, who led Celtic to a domestic treble last season, joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, ending his spell at Parkhead.

And the Australian tactician’s departure from Parkhead paved the way for Rodgers return as Celtic boss after leaving them in 2019.

Sutton pointed out that during his last spell with the Hoops, Rodgers helped Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor take their games to new heights.

And he believes that Celtic’s players will be thrilled with the appointment of Rodgers due to him being more flexible with his style than Postecoglou, who was rigid.

The former Bhoys star also pointed out that despite Rodgers being an attack-minded manager quite similar to Postecoglou, the Northern Irishman likes to operate in a slightly different way than the former Celtic boss.

“Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong, Callum McGregor – they were all at the club when he arrived but Rodgers helped them take their games to another level”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“The likes of Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley, Jota and others should be thrilled about the prospect of working under the new boss.

“Rodgers will have his own ideas of his to play and, although he’s an attacking manager just like Postecoglou, his teams operate in a slightly different manner.

“While Postecoglou was fairly rigid in his style, with underlapping full backs and so on, Rodgers is arguably more flexible.”

Rodgers won back-to-back domestic trebles during his first spell with Celtic and all eyes will be on him to see whether he will be able to repeat his success in the second spell.