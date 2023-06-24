Everton have zeroed in on Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto as someone they would like to snap up this summer.

Gnonto, 19, made the switch to Leeds from FC Zurich in the dying hours of the transfer window last summer, with the Whites turning to him after missing out on other targets.

He made an impact at Elland Road, although saw his form peter out towards the end of the campaign and then struggled for game time.

The Italy international still did enough to make sure he is a wanted man this summer though and, according to Sky Italia, Everton are keen.

Sean Dyche wants to boost his attacking options after a season during which Everton struggled to score goals.

He sees Gnonto as a real option and Leeds’ relegation may open the door to a move.

It remains to be seen what level of fee Leeds would be looking for to let the attacker head to Goodison Park.

And teenager Gnonto is also likely to have interest from more clubs than just Everton this summer.