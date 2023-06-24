Former Newcastle United star Nobby Solano believes that the Magpies will benefit from having a similar-looking squad next season in comparison to sides such as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies are in the market looking for midfielders and are close to signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan in what would be a massive coup.

While Newcastle will make signings, they are not expected to make wholesale changes to the team and that is something former Magpie Solano feels will work in their favour.

Reflecting on last season, the 48-year-old insisted that teams such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham will look for reaction following disappointing campaigns.

However, given that both the Pensioners and the Lilywhites have new managers and will likely have a new look about them, Solano sees an advantage for the Magpies.

“Last season is already history”, Solano told Chronicle Live.

“And we know Liverpool will be looking for a reaction, Spurs will be back and Chelsea will be back.

“The good thing Newcastle have is that they will have a similar squad with some additions.

“Chelsea and Spurs have a new manager and will have a new look.

“For Newcastle, it will be 90 per cent the same team and same manager so they will hope for similar results.”

Newcastle are set to take part in the Champions League next season after 20 long years and boss Eddie Howe is keen for squad depth to compete.