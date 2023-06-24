Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen has expressed his clear desire to play for Roma, with the Giallorossi being in advanced talks to sign him.

Kristensen completed a move to Leeds last summer from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Along with Leeds’ defence though he struggled to produce high quality displays in the Premier League as the Whites suffered relegation to the Championship.

Now Kristensen could leave Elland Road as, according to Sky Italia, Roma are in advanced talks to sign him.

And it is claimed that Kristensen had made clear his desire for the move as he wants to play for Roma.

The Giallorossi are now trying to find an agreement with Leeds to take the Dane to Italy.

It is suggested the agreement is likely to be by way of a loan to enable Roma to snap Kristensen up.

Roma want to strengthen their defensive options and feel that Kristensen fits the bill.

It is unclear whether any loan deal would contain an option or an obligation to buy in it.

Roma signed Diego Llorente on loan from Leeds in January.