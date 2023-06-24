Liverpool have still not lodged a bid for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, despite being keen on him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Anfield outfit have already signed Carlos Mac Allister to bolster their midfield options, but are expected to make further additions over the course of the summer transfer window.

Celta Vigo star Veiga is a player that Liverpool have been heavily linked with and one that is firmly on their radar.

The Premier League giants are keeping themselves informed of Veiga’s situation, but have not put in an offer to sign him as things stand.

The jury is out on when and if Liverpool will pull the trigger on an offer for Veiga.

Veiga, 21, has also been linked with a number of other clubs and all eyes will be on who moves first in an attempt to sign him.

He missed just two games in La Liga last season for Celta Vigo and found the back of the net on eleven occasions.

Veiga grabbed a brace in Celta Vigo’s 2-1 win over Barcelona in their final La Liga match last season, further boosting his already impressive reputation.