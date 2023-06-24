Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has admitted that the reality of being relegated to the Championship has hit following the release of the fixtures.

The Whites failed to keep their Premier League status in the recently-concluded campaign as they finished second bottom in the league table.

They changed managerial hands three times during the campaign, however, none of them were able to bring any stability over the course of the season.

Couzens, a former Leeds star, feels the reality of life in the Championship has now hit following the release of the fixture list, with a 46-game slog on the agenda.

He is keen for the fans to continue to pack out Elland Road and push the side straight back up to the top flight.

“Cardiff at home it is then!!”, Couzens posted on Twitter.

“The reality of the Championship hits but let’s all forget last year and bounce straight back up👌👌

“We will see 36k at Elland Road on the 6th of August.”

The Whites are set to undergo a massive overhaul of their squad this summer and are looking to bring in a new manager.

Leeds will play Cardiff City in their first match back in Championship at home on 6th August.