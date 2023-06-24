Juventus star and Leeds United flop Weston McKennie is on Roma’s shortlist for the ongoing transfer window, with the Giallorossi’s sporting director examining a move.

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch signed the 24-year-old central midfielder on loan from Juventus in the summer, with an obligation to keep him in the event of survival.

McKennie was a regular in the Leeds starting line-up, making 19 appearances in the Premier League.

However, the USA international failed to live up to expectations, while the Yorkshire outfit suffered relegation.

The midfielder has now headed back to Juventus, but the club are keen to make sure he does move on this summer.

Roma are now keen on potentially signing McKennie from Juventus.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto has made contact with McKennie’s entourage to explore a swoop.

Juventus are now looking at their options to shift a midfielder who struggled in the Premier League with Leeds last season.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are another potential destination.