The Sunderland hierarchy are concerned that they might be priced out of the race for Everton star Ellis Simms, who is a transfer target for several Championship clubs, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Everton sent Simms on loan to Sunderland last summer, where he turned some heads with his performances for the Black Cats.

However, the Toffees decided to cut short his loan in January to help them in their relegation fight.

After returning to Goodison Park, Simms made eleven Premier League appearances last season and managed to score a crucial goal in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is set to enter the last year of his contract with Everton and several Championship outfits such as Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland are interested in acquiring his signature.

Sunderland are keen on taking the forward back to the Stadium of Light this summer and it has been suggested that they have held talks with Everton regarding a deal.

However, it has been claimed that senior figures at Sunderland are concerned that the Black Cats might get priced out in the chase for Simms.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich are also looking to add firepower on the frontline to support Colby Bishop and they feel Simms will be the ideal candidate for that job.

It is still unclear what Sean Dyche has in his mind regarding the future of Simms.