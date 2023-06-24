Tottenham Hotspur are not optimistic about their chances of landing West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen this summer, according to The Athletic.

Spurs want to add a wide attacker to their squad as part of their plans to strengthen under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Harvey Barnes is being looked at as a potential option and Spurs are interested, but are wary of being priced out of a move by Leicester City.

Tottenham are looking at alternative options and it has been claimed West Ham’s Bowen is a player they like.

He is part of the shortlist of targets who could be deemed homegrown but Spurs are not confident of getting a deal done.

There is an acceptance at Tottenham that West Ham will not want to sell Bowen in the ongoing transfer window.

The Hammers are already set to sell their club captain Declan Rice for a big money fee this summer.

They are unlikely to need to offload any of their other important players to raise any more funds at this stage.

West Ham have already qualified for the Europa League, unlike Spurs, who will not be in Europe next season.