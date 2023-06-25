VfL Bochum are leading the race to sign Slovakian midfielder Matus Bero, who is also a target for Birmingham City in the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old will be out of contract at Dutch side Vitesse at the end of June and is set to leave the Eredivisie club on a free transfer.

Bero has suitors in the English Championship where Birmingham City are interested in getting their hands on him.

The Blues are pushing to get him on a free transfer as they look to build a squad to push for promotion next season.

But according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Bochum are also in the race to sign the midfielder this summer.

The German club finished 14th in the Bundesliga last season and have identified Bero as a key target.

And it has been claimed that Bochum are leading the race to sign the Slovakia international in the ongoing transfer window.

Bochum are likely banking on the fact that Bero will want to play in the top tier of German football rather than the second tier of England.