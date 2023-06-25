Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is not a concrete target for Borussia Dortmund, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It has been suggested that Hannibal has captured the interest of several clubs across Europe, including Bundesliga giants Dortmund.

It was claimed that the Bundesliga giants were ready to offer somewhere around €15m plus add-ons for the Tunisian international.

However, in light of recent events, Dortmund’s current focus lies elsewhere, leading them to prioritise different options for their midfield position.

Hannibal, who was sent on loan to Birmingham City from Manchester United last season, registered 38 appearances, one goal and five assists for Birmingham last season in the Championship.

Manchester United, recognising Hannibal’s potential, remain open to discussing his future but no negotiations have taken place between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund regarding Hannibal’s potential transfer.

With three years remaining on his contract, the future of the 20-year-old midfielder at Old Trafford is poised to come under scrutiny this summer, as he is anticipated to be granted an opportunity to impress Erik ten Hag during the upcoming pre-season.

A decision is only likely to be taken only later in the window and Manchester United are likely to favour a loan over a permanent deal, but Ten Hag could agree to move on youngsters who he believes do not meet his high standards.