Aston Villa face having to pay £60m if they are to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest this summer, something the Reds hope will put them off, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Johnson was a bright spark in Forest’s successful campaign in the Premier League last season, playing a big part as the Tricky Trees held on to their top flight status.

His exploits did not go unnoticed and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is interested in taking him to Villa Park.

Nottingham Forest however are reluctant to lose Johnson and will only accept bids of a huge £60m to let him move on.

They are hoping the asking price puts Aston Villa off bidding for Johnson.

Villa are backing Emery in the transfer market this summer, but paying £60m for Johnson might be a bridge too far for the Midlands outfit.

Johnson grabbed eight goals in the league for Forest last season and played all 90 minutes in his side’s meeting with Aston Villa in April.

It remains to be seen if Forest’s asking price sees off Aston Villa and other clubs interested in the 22-year-old.