Everton are interested in adding Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton this summer, but would need to sell a move to Goodison Park to him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees could cash in on Amadou Onana, who is attracting interest from David Moyes’ West Ham United and would need a replacement if he goes.

They have zeroed in on Blackburn talent Wharton, but must put on a charm offensive to tempt him to Merseyside.

Wharton, 19, is in no rush to leave Ewood Park and would be happy to sign a new contract with Blackburn if needed.

He could then look at leaving Blackburn in a year’s time.

Newcastle United are also suitors of the teenager, having made a move for him, and would be rivals to Everton for his signature.

However, the Toffees may feel that they can offer Wharton the prospect of more game time than he would enjoy at St James’ Park.

Wharton made 18 appearances in the Championship for Blackburn last season and even found the back of the net twice, striking against Birmingham City and Millwall.